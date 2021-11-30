video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Understanding the Cyber Direct Commission Process (CDCP), presented by Robert Jaramillo



The cyber direct commission process can have a significant impact on a individuals life, the future developer core of the Army and safety of the nation. However the process of getting through the CDCP can pose a lot of challenges for people with little clarity as to what is actually going on. The intent of this presentation is to provide individuals a clear overview of the program and give some lessons learned about the process of applying for the CDCP. In addition to this I hope to be able to provide individuals a general idea of what to expect and answer questions to the best of my abilities.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



