UH-60 Black hawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857457
|VIRIN:
|220914-Z-CO660-6502
|Filename:
|DOD_109219056
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
