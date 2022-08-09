Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    UH-60 Black hawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857457
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-6502
    Filename: DOD_109219056
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: UT, US

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ExerciseThanos22

