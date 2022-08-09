Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Gray Eagle MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle passes in front of the KC-135R Stratotanker during a joint force exercise Sept. 8, 2022 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Polaris Military RZRs that were modified with mobile battle management command and control equipment were able to control the UAV from the ground. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)