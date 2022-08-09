A Gray Eagle MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle passes in front of the KC-135R Stratotanker during a joint force exercise Sept. 8, 2022 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Polaris Military RZRs that were modified with mobile battle management command and control equipment were able to control the UAV from the ground. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857456
|VIRIN:
|220914-Z-CO660-6501
|Filename:
|DOD_109219055
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
