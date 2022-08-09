Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A Gray Eagle MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle passes in front of the KC-135R Stratotanker during a joint force exercise Sept. 8, 2022 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Polaris Military RZRs that were modified with mobile battle management command and control equipment were able to control the UAV from the ground. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857456
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-6501
    Filename: DOD_109219055
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: UT, US

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ExerciseThanos22

