The Senate Armed Services Committee hears testimony on the appointment of Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton as the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857452
|Filename:
|DOD_109218901
|Length:
|01:41:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Considers Stratcom Commander Nominee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT