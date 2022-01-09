Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Nation 2022 Promotional Video 30 Second Cut

    NV, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Aviation Nation will be held November 5-6, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Aviation Nation is a free airshow held for the public. Information for the event can be found at https://www.nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857439
    VIRIN: 220901-F-LD225-760
    Filename: DOD_109218713
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NV, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Aviation Nation 2022 Promotional Video 30 Second Cut, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    Nellis
    Aviation Nation

