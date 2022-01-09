Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Honorary Commander Alumni Reception 2022

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Tinker Air Force Base Honorary Commander Program held an alunmi event on Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sep. 1, 2022. This event was the first reunion of past and present honorary commanders since the dawn of the program 1996. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857436
    VIRIN: 220901-F-JC105-855
    Filename: DOD_109218699
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Honorary Commander Alumni Reception 2022, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    TinkerAFB
    HCP

