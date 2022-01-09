The Tinker Air Force Base Honorary Commander Program held an alunmi event on Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sep. 1, 2022. This event was the first reunion of past and present honorary commanders since the dawn of the program 1996. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857436
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-JC105-855
|Filename:
|DOD_109218699
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Honorary Commander Alumni Reception 2022, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
