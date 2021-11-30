video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Languages (not Python) and Cyber - Linguists in the Infosec Field, presented by Garrett Guinivan



This presentation is to provide the listeners:

-My career/background as a Army linguist who pivoted into Cyber (case study)

-How and Where linguists can truly provide value (and the limits)

-How to find linguists or language talent in your organization

-How other linguists or native speakers can get into infosec (realistic expectations of infosec jobs that need linguists)



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.