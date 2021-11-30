Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Languages (not Python) and Cyber - Linguists in the Infosec Field

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:

    Languages (not Python) and Cyber - Linguists in the Infosec Field, presented by Garrett Guinivan

    This presentation is to provide the listeners:
    -My career/background as a Army linguist who pivoted into Cyber (case study)
    -How and Where linguists can truly provide value (and the limits)
    -How to find linguists or language talent in your organization
    -How other linguists or native speakers can get into infosec (realistic expectations of infosec jobs that need linguists)

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857422
    VIRIN: 211130-O-PX639-166
    Filename: DOD_109218636
    Length: 00:24:34
    Location: US

    This work, Languages (not Python) and Cyber - Linguists in the Infosec Field, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS

    cybersecurity
    AvengerCon VI

