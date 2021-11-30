Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protect Yourself From Gamer Input

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:

    Protect Yourself From Gamer Input, presented by Rob Guiler

    Over the last thirty years, gamers have been finding ways to perform complicated hacking techniques using only their controllers. This talk looks at 5 games across 3 consoles, and explains how video game hackers called "speed runners" have managed to perform buffer overflows, arbitrary code execution, and memory corruption without using a keyboard. Want to watch someone beat Ocarina of Time and Pokemon in less than 10 minutes? What about writing flappy bird code directly to the SNES's memory? If so, then this talk is for you.

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857417
    VIRIN: 211130-O-PX639-294
    Filename: DOD_109218593
    Length: 00:44:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect Yourself From Gamer Input, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cybersecurity
    AvengerCon VI

