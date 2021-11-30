video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Protect Yourself From Gamer Input, presented by Rob Guiler



Over the last thirty years, gamers have been finding ways to perform complicated hacking techniques using only their controllers. This talk looks at 5 games across 3 consoles, and explains how video game hackers called "speed runners" have managed to perform buffer overflows, arbitrary code execution, and memory corruption without using a keyboard. Want to watch someone beat Ocarina of Time and Pokemon in less than 10 minutes? What about writing flappy bird code directly to the SNES's memory? If so, then this talk is for you.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



