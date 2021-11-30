video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



It's All Fun In Games, presented by Travis Hartman



In the late 90’s some enterprising individuals combined system administration and the game DOOM to provide an environment for identifying, locating, and killing rogue processes. Much has changed in the last twenty years but the benefits of combining games and operations to train practitioners hasn’t. In this session we examine the requirements for creating augmented reality or virtual reality environments necessary to support technical professional operations. Going beyond theory we used the Unity gaming engine to create the City Block environment. This enables enable OCO, network defenders, and ICS/OT security testers with a software-based cyber-physical modeling and simulation environment where they can test, train, perform research, and conduct cybersecurity evaluations. City Block technology merges ICS/ OT networks with IT networks in a game based environment to enable training and emulation of specific network environments.



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



