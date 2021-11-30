Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's All Fun In Games

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:

    It's All Fun In Games, presented by Travis Hartman

    In the late 90’s some enterprising individuals combined system administration and the game DOOM to provide an environment for identifying, locating, and killing rogue processes. Much has changed in the last twenty years but the benefits of combining games and operations to train practitioners hasn’t. In this session we examine the requirements for creating augmented reality or virtual reality environments necessary to support technical professional operations. Going beyond theory we used the Unity gaming engine to create the City Block environment. This enables enable OCO, network defenders, and ICS/OT security testers with a software-based cyber-physical modeling and simulation environment where they can test, train, perform research, and conduct cybersecurity evaluations. City Block technology merges ICS/ OT networks with IT networks in a game based environment to enable training and emulation of specific network environments.

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. It will include a keynote speaker, presentations, and villages, currently scheduled for 1 December, and workshops hosted on 30 November.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857415
    VIRIN: 211130-O-PX639-927
    Filename: DOD_109218575
    Length: 00:35:44
    Location: US

    Cybersecurity
    AvengerCon VI

