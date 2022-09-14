Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Delivers aid to Pakistan

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command load critical supplies into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission to Pakistan from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 14, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crisis, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857393
    VIRIN: 220914-F-LB784-305
    Filename: DOD_109218267
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, U.S. Delivers aid to Pakistan, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Globemaster
    Aid
    Pakistan
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Disaster
    Humanitarian
    USAID
    Relief
    Flood
    weeklyvideos

