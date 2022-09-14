U.S. Delivers aid to Pakistan

U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command load critical supplies into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission to Pakistan from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 14, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crisis, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857393
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-LB784-305
|Filename:
|DOD_109218267
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
