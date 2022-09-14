U.S. Delivers aid to Pakistan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command load critical supplies into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission to Pakistan from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 14, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crisis, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)