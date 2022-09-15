Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade soars during Noble Partner 22

    GEORGIA

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    VAZIANI, Georgia — Four AH-64D Apache Longbow and two HH-60 Black Hawk medevac helicopters, pilots, and crews from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in exercise Noble Partner 22 from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9 in the country of Georgia.

    “12th CAB is here in Georgia training with our partners, the Georgian military, as well as other NATO allies and partners,” said Col. Patrick Schuck, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade.” Ultimately, we're building readiness while also getting after interoperability, which is critical to the theater and our military.”

    Noble Partner 22 is an exercise cooperatively led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas. The exercise involves participation from approximately 2,400 military members from the United States and 19 other nations. Noble Partner allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises,and combined mechanized maneuvers.

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857388
    VIRIN: 220915-A-YQ762-107
    Filename: DOD_109218188
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade soars during Noble Partner 22, by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

