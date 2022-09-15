12th Combat Aviation Brigade soars during Noble Partner 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VAZIANI, Georgia — Four AH-64D Apache Longbow and two HH-60 Black Hawk medevac helicopters, pilots, and crews from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in exercise Noble Partner 22 from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9 in the country of Georgia.



“12th CAB is here in Georgia training with our partners, the Georgian military, as well as other NATO allies and partners,” said Col. Patrick Schuck, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade.” Ultimately, we're building readiness while also getting after interoperability, which is critical to the theater and our military.”



Noble Partner 22 is an exercise cooperatively led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas. The exercise involves participation from approximately 2,400 military members from the United States and 19 other nations. Noble Partner allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises,and combined mechanized maneuvers.



The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.