2-82 Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conducts table VI qualification ranges in Poland. U.S. Army soldiers use M109A7 Paladins to conduct full-scale training exercises in order to maintain readiness in support of NATO allies and regional security partners throughout the region. As part of the training, Forward Observer Teams practiced calling for fires and target observations in support of the artillery units and brigade maneuvers.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 07:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857382
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-UG808-515
|Filename:
|DOD_109218165
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-82 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Table VI Qualification, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT