    2-82 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Table VI Qualification

    POLAND

    09.05.2022

    Video by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    2-82 Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conducts table VI qualification ranges in Poland. U.S. Army soldiers use M109A7 Paladins to conduct full-scale training exercises in order to maintain readiness in support of NATO allies and regional security partners throughout the region. As part of the training, Forward Observer Teams practiced calling for fires and target observations in support of the artillery units and brigade maneuvers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 07:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857382
    VIRIN: 220905-A-UG808-515
    Filename: DOD_109218165
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-82 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Table VI Qualification, by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GREYWOLF
    field artillery
    paladin
    1CD
    poland
    3ABCT

