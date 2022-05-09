2-82 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Table VI Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2-82 Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conducts table VI qualification ranges in Poland. U.S. Army soldiers use M109A7 Paladins to conduct full-scale training exercises in order to maintain readiness in support of NATO allies and regional security partners throughout the region. As part of the training, Forward Observer Teams practiced calling for fires and target observations in support of the artillery units and brigade maneuvers.