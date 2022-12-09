Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After Jacksonville visit, F-35s return home

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, return to home station Sept. 12, 2022 following four days of flight operations and training with pilots assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard (FLANG). The F-35s also took part in a flyover for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Military Appreciation Night celebrating the FLANG's 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857359
    VIRIN: 220912-Z-XV261-1003
    Filename: DOD_109217952
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, After Jacksonville visit, F-35s return home, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    AF75

