After Jacksonville visit, F-35s return home

Two F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, return to home station Sept. 12, 2022 following four days of flight operations and training with pilots assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard (FLANG). The F-35s also took part in a flyover for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Military Appreciation Night celebrating the FLANG's 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|09.12.2022
|09.14.2022 22:51
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
