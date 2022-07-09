Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air Guard 75th Anniversary Jet Unveiled

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As the Florida Air National Guard (FLANG) and U.S. Air Force celebrate 75 years of defending the skies, Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL design and paint an F-15C eagle aircraft commemorating the heritage and culture of the FLANG. The Airmen, assigned to various units within the 125th Maintenance Group, came up with the design and theme for the aircraft and spent more than two weeks carefully bringing their creation to life from. The anniversary jet was unveiled to fellow Airmen, friends and family during the 125th FW's Family Day held Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mike Monlezun and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857356
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217949
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    AF75

