Florida Air Guard 75th Anniversary Jet Unveiled

As the Florida Air National Guard (FLANG) and U.S. Air Force celebrate 75 years of defending the skies, Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL design and paint an F-15C eagle aircraft commemorating the heritage and culture of the FLANG. The Airmen, assigned to various units within the 125th Maintenance Group, came up with the design and theme for the aircraft and spent more than two weeks carefully bringing their creation to life from. The anniversary jet was unveiled to fellow Airmen, friends and family during the 125th FW's Family Day held Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mike Monlezun and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)