8th Medical Group Conducts Decontamination Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

8th Medical Group Airmen conducted patient decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. Members of the 8 MDG's patient decontamination were trained over three days on how to properly decontaminate patients following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear event before admitting them to a medical treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)