    8th Medical Group Conducts Decontamination Training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Medical Group Airmen conducted patient decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. Members of the 8 MDG's patient decontamination were trained over three days on how to properly decontaminate patients following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear event before admitting them to a medical treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857352
    VIRIN: 220826-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217895
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Medical Group Conducts Decontamination Training, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    CBRNE
    ROK
    Decontamination Training
    8th Medical Group

