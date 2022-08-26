8th Medical Group Airmen conducted patient decontamination training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26th, 2022. Members of the 8 MDG's patient decontamination were trained over three days on how to properly decontaminate patients following a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear event before admitting them to a medical treatment facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 22:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857352
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-AC305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217895
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Medical Group Conducts Decontamination Training, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
