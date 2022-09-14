Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 8, 2022 more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Airmen were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck to practice Agile Combat Employment. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, and flown by the 388th FW and 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)