    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    09.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    On Sept. 8, 2022 more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During the exercise, Airmen were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck to practice Agile Combat Employment. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, and flown by the 388th FW and 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 18:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857347
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-1004
    Filename: DOD_109217740
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: UT, US

