    129th Rescue Wing Spouse Flight B-Roll

    MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    The California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing hosts spouse flights for registered DoD dependents, Sept. 11, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The flights build a greater connection between families and the wing's mission while also providing valuable training for aircrew as they work with non-military passengers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-FD650-2001
    Location: MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing Spouse Flight B-Roll, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California

    military spouse
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    military families
    California Air National Guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    spouse flight

