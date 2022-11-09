129th Rescue Wing Spouse Flight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing hosts spouse flights for registered DoD dependents, Sept. 11, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The flights build a greater connection between families and the wing's mission while also providing valuable training for aircrew as they work with non-military passengers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)