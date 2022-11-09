The California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing hosts spouse flights for registered DoD dependents, Sept. 11, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The flights build a greater connection between families and the wing's mission while also providing valuable training for aircrew as they work with non-military passengers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857344
|VIRIN:
|220911-Z-FD650-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217669
|Length:
|00:07:30
|Location:
|MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Spouse Flight B-Roll, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California
