    2d Audiovisual Squadron Demo Reel 2022

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Jason Davis and Michael McCool

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Demo reel showing clips of past, present and future video production work by the 2d Audiovisual Squadron (AFPAA.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 17:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857341
    VIRIN: 220912-F-F3230-3001
    PIN: 609
    Filename: DOD_109217606
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Audiovisual Squadron Demo Reel 2022, by Jason Davis and Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    2AVS

