    Airpark Adventure: AC-119 gunship

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    In February 1988, the United States Air Force approved a program to develop AC-119 gunships for special operations duty in Southeast Asia. Their specialized missions included air interdiction, clandestine air support, armed reconnaissance and air base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857321
    VIRIN: 220914-F-HK519-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217404
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpark Adventure: AC-119 gunship, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurlburt
    gunship
    air commandos
    AC-119
    airpark adventure

