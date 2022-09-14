In February 1988, the United States Air Force approved a program to develop AC-119 gunships for special operations duty in Southeast Asia. Their specialized missions included air interdiction, clandestine air support, armed reconnaissance and air base defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857321
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-HK519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217404
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpark Adventure: AC-119 gunship, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT