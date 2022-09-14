Registered Apprenticeships are an earn-while-you-learn training model where apprentices gain relevant, paid workplace experience, classroom instruction, and nationally recognized credentials. These programs enable transitioning service members and veterans to gain civilian career experience and further develop the skills they learned during military service. Learn more at www.apprenticeship.gov
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857317
|VIRIN:
|220914-O-D0443-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217359
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOL Registered Apprenticeship Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT