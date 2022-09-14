Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOL Registered Apprenticeship Program

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Registered Apprenticeships are an earn-while-you-learn training model where apprentices gain relevant, paid workplace experience, classroom instruction, and nationally recognized credentials. These programs enable transitioning service members and veterans to gain civilian career experience and further develop the skills they learned during military service. Learn more at www.apprenticeship.gov

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857317
    VIRIN: 220914-O-D0443-001
    Filename: DOD_109217359
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Veterans
    Apprenticeship
    Transition Assistance
    Military Transition
    Veteran Employment
    DOL VETS

