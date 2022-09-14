Saber Junction 22 Obstacle Emplacement B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment emplace concertina wire along a route to obstruct vehicle movement at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022 as part of Exercise Saber Junction 22.



Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)