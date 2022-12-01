Final Drill is the last evaluation of a platoon's execution of close order drill.
Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. It instills instant obedience to orders and unit cohesion.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857297
|VIRIN:
|220112-M-KM314-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109216956
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Final Drill B-Roll, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT