Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Drill B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Final Drill is the last evaluation of a platoon's execution of close order drill.
    Drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly. It instills instant obedience to orders and unit cohesion.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857297
    VIRIN: 220112-M-KM314-1002
    Filename: DOD_109216956
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Drill B-Roll, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    March
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Rifle Manual

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT