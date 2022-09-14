Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Commander of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), provides a command message for an AFICC study group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022. AFICC is responsible for managing and executing above-wing-level operational acquisition solutions, across the Air Force enterprise. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 13:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857294
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216951
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFICC Study Group Message - BG French, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT