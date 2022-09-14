Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFICC Study Group Message - BG French

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lance R. French, Commander of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), provides a command message for an AFICC study group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022. AFICC is responsible for managing and executing above-wing-level operational acquisition solutions, across the Air Force enterprise. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857294
    VIRIN: 220914-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109216951
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFICC Study Group Message - BG French, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command Message
    French
    Air Force
    AFICC
    Study Group

