Leadership visits the exhibit hall at MHSRS 2022

Leaders from across the Military Health System toured the exhibit hall at the Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Exhibitors demonstrated a wide variety of technologies and knowledge products from a wide variety of military medical research disciplines. Exhibitors represented agencies from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Health Agency, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases. Seen in this video are: Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Ms. Seileen Mullen; President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Dr. Jonathan Woodson; DHA Assistant Director for Support Dr. Barclay Butler, and DHA Deputy Assistant Director, Research and Engineering Brig. Gen. Katherine A. Simonson.
09.12.2022
09.14.2022
|Package
|857291
|220913-A-PO177-121
|DOD_109216890
|00:01:00
|US
|0
|0
