    Offutt AFB Suicide Prevention

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Thompson, 55th Wing commander talks with Chaplin (Lt. Col.) Kevin Humphrey and Maj. Cenean Raphemot, Flight Commander for Mental Health, about suicide prevention.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857288
    VIRIN: 220908-F-FB238-167
    Filename: DOD_109216803
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt AFB Suicide Prevention, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Offutt AFB

