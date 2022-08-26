Recently, the 319th SFS hosted working dog training on base that brought handlers from Creech Air Force Base, Ellsworth AFB, Peterson Space Force Base, Minot Police Department and Douglas County, WI. Sheriff's Office. The joint training allowed military and local police departments to share experiences and learn new skills.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 10:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857275
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-VD885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216656
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th SFS hosts military working dog training, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT