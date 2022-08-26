Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th SFS hosts military working dog training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Recently, the 319th SFS hosted working dog training on base that brought handlers from Creech Air Force Base, Ellsworth AFB, Peterson Space Force Base, Minot Police Department and Douglas County, WI. Sheriff's Office. The joint training allowed military and local police departments to share experiences and learn new skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857275
    VIRIN: 220826-F-VD885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109216656
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th SFS hosts military working dog training, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    Community
    Security Forces
    Bite Training
    Integrated Base Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT