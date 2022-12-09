Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Military Health System Research Symposium Opening Plenary Session

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    The 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium opened with a morning plenary at the Gaylord Hotel in Kissimmee, FL on Monday, September 12, 2022. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases.

    Speakers were Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Ms. Seileen Mullen; Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight, Dr. Terry M. Rauch; President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Dr. Jonathan Woodson; Defense Health Agency Director, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place; and Deputy Assistant Director, Research and Engineering Brig. Gen. Katherine A. Simonson

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857270
    VIRIN: 220912-O-XH734-601
    Filename: DOD_109216646
    Length: 01:17:57
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium Opening Plenary Session, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical research
    MHSRS
    mhsrs2022
    military health symposium

