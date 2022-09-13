USAMMDA at MHSRS 2022, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit B-Roll

B-Roll of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit, which is currently under the development by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), on display at the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022. The JLTV Ambulance Kit is the only such prototype in development in the U.S. Army. (Official U.S. Army B-Roll By T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857269
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-PJ332-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216645
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
