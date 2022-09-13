Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA at MHSRS 2022, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit B-Roll

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    B-Roll of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit, which is currently under the development by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), on display at the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022. The JLTV Ambulance Kit is the only such prototype in development in the U.S. Army. (Official U.S. Army B-Roll By T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857269
    VIRIN: 220914-A-PJ332-001
    Filename: DOD_109216645
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    medical
    development
    U.S. Army
    materiel
    USAMMDA
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

