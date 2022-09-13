U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition Day 2 had the Squads getting down in the mud and high in the sky. The Squads competed in the Malvesti obstacle course. Day 3 includes a surprise event for the Squads.



TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise’ ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready and resilient team, Sept. 12-16, 2022 at Fort Benning, Georgia