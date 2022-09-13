Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Nicholas Session 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition Day 2 had the Squads getting down in the mud and high in the sky. The Squads competed in the Malvesti obstacle course. Day 3 includes a surprise event for the Squads.

    TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise’ ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready and resilient team, Sept. 12-16, 2022 at Fort Benning, Georgia

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857256
    VIRIN: 220914-A-GB294-100
    Filename: DOD_109216512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Best Squad
    TRADOCBSC22

