U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition Day 2 had the Squads getting down in the mud and high in the sky. The Squads competed in the Malvesti obstacle course. Day 3 includes a surprise event for the Squads.
TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise’ ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready and resilient team, Sept. 12-16, 2022 at Fort Benning, Georgia
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 09:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857256
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-GB294-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109216512
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT