    Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Naval Sustainment System - Supply

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Admiral Matthew (Matt) N. Ott III, Deputy Chief of Staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, discusses his perspective on Naval Sustainment System- Supply (NSS-Supply), the Navy’s new supply chain transformation effort.

    Learn more about NSS-Supply at https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2387235/navy-kicks-off-naval-sustainment-system-supply/

    NAVSUP's mission is to deliver sustained global logistics and quality-of-life support to the Navy and Joint warfighter. We manage supply chains that provide material for Navy aircraft, surface ships, submarines and their associated weapons systems. We provide centralized inventory management for Navy's non-nuclear ordnance stockpile. We provide a wide range of base operating and waterfront logistics support services, coordinating material deliveries, contracting for supplies and services, and providing material management and warehousing services.

    We are responsible for many of the Quality of Life programs that touch the lives of Sailors and their families every day, including Navy Exchanges, Navy Lodges, the Navy Personal Property Program, and the Navy Postal System. We administer the Navy Food Service Program, with responsibility for the policies and procedures that govern the day to day operations of general messes afloat and ashore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220914-N-IL028-137
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Naval Sustainment System - Supply, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    supply
    logistics
    NAVSUP
    Supply Corps
    NSS-Supply

