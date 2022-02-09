Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Six AF specialties demonstrate MCA--Load Tank onto C-17

    KUWAIT

    09.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Six U.S. Air Force career fields came together to load an M1 Abrams Tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III, demonstrating multi-capable Airmenship, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 2, 2022. Going forward, MCA will be vital to U.S. Air Force operations, leaving better prepared Airmen and a smaller foot print around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: KW

    Tank
    C-17
    Abrams
    MCA
    Ali Al Salem
    tank-load

