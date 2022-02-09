Six U.S. Air Force career fields came together to load an M1 Abrams Tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III, demonstrating multi-capable Airmenship, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 2, 2022. Going forward, MCA will be vital to U.S. Air Force operations, leaving better prepared Airmen and a smaller foot print around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857253
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-PT849-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109216438
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Six AF specialties demonstrate MCA--Load Tank onto C-17, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT