Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and Sgt. Winegardner, an Army couple, relate their experience of an orientation flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 06:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857246
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-BD610-1996
|Filename:
|DOD_109216342
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
