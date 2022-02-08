Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.02.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and Sgt. Winegardner, an Army couple, relate their experience of an orientation flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857246
    VIRIN: 220802-A-BD610-1996
    Filename: DOD_109216342
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    AFNORTH Battalion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT