F-16 Fighting Falcon's take off during a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The training assessed Osan's ability to support mission essential tasks under realistic threat simulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 06:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857243
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-WE075-200
|Filename:
|DOD_109216289
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon's taking off, by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
