    F-16 Fighting Falcon's taking off

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcon's take off during a wing training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The training assessed Osan's ability to support mission essential tasks under realistic threat simulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857243
    VIRIN: 220913-F-WE075-200
    Filename: DOD_109216289
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon's taking off, by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Take-offs
