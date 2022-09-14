Maj. Amanda Altman, 422d Communications Squadron commander, describes her experiences with suicide and stresses the importance of seeking out professional help when needed.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 04:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|857233
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216107
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message, Part 1, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT