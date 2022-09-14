Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month Message, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Amanda Altman, 422d Communications Squadron commander, describes her experiences with suicide and stresses the importance of seeking out professional help when needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 04:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857233
    VIRIN: 220913-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109216107
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message, Part 1, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT