Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    311th SC (T) Command Team Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda, Sgt. Nicolas Cholula and Staff Sgt. Ron Keenan

    311th Signal Command Theater

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) greet signal and cyber Soldiers across the Pacific from Fort Shafter, HI., on Sept. 7, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ron Keenan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 00:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 857225
    VIRIN: 220913-A-QC369-5001
    Filename: DOD_109215941
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th SC (T) Command Team Greetings, by SSG Michael Aranda, SGT Nicolas Cholula and SSG Ron Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Signal
    Command Team
    311th
    Indo Pacific
    Special Events Greetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT