U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) greet signal and cyber Soldiers across the Pacific from Fort Shafter, HI., on Sept. 7, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ron Keenan)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 00:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|857225
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-QC369-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215941
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 311th SC (T) Command Team Greetings, by SSG Michael Aranda, SGT Nicolas Cholula and SSG Ron Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
