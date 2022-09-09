220909-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 9, 2020) Afloat Training Group Commodore Capt. Chris Follin meets with training leadership from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 00:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857223
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215911
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Afloat Training Group Meets with JMSDF Training Leadership, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT