Diego Garcia Physical Therapy Technician

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (August 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Second Class Mark Garcia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, Diego Garcia, talks about physical therapy services available for Sailors onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 00:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857220
|VIRIN:
|220828-N-MQ781-360
|Filename:
|DOD_109215871
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
