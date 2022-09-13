Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Audit Our Success: FORSCOM Army Audit Site Visit

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C) is the principal adviser to the Senior Army leadership on all matters related to Financial Management and Comptrollership.
    In this video, we follow the Army's independent public accountants during an audit site visit facilitated by U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 22:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857219
    VIRIN: 220913-O-DU853-001
    Filename: DOD_109215866
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Audit Our Success: FORSCOM Army Audit Site Visit, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    Financial Management
    site visit
    Army Audit

