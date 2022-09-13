Our Audit Our Success: FORSCOM Army Audit Site Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C) is the principal adviser to the Senior Army leadership on all matters related to Financial Management and Comptrollership.

In this video, we follow the Army's independent public accountants during an audit site visit facilitated by U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.