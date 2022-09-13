The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C) is the principal adviser to the Senior Army leadership on all matters related to Financial Management and Comptrollership.
In this video, we follow the Army's independent public accountants during an audit site visit facilitated by U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 22:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857219
|VIRIN:
|220913-O-DU853-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215866
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Audit Our Success: FORSCOM Army Audit Site Visit, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT