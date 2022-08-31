Growl in the Face of Fear: How Chief Marisa Mason Overcame Suicide Ideation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt, for National Suicide Prevention Month of September, introduces a video featuring Chief Yeoman Marisa Mason, who gives a personal account of how she overcame some mental health challenges to lead a rich and fulfilling life.



Mental health is one major component of every Sailor’s overall health and wellness, and is in line with CNO’s Get Real Get Better call to action, advancing a culture of excellence and accelerating our warfighting advantage. It is also in line with CNR’s Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2022 fourth line of effort: Develop the Force. As Vice Adm. John Mustin states, “we must be fit to be Warfighting Ready - intellectually fit, physically fit and emotionally fit.”



For a comprehensive list of mental health resources available to all Navy Reserve Sailors visit: https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/Resources/Mental-Health-Resources/



Also available is Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP), dedicated to the psychological health and resiliency of those serving in the US Navy Reserve and the US Marine Corps Reserve. PHOP is a CONFIDENTIAL and FREE service. PHOP provides consultation, education, assessment and connection to resources. Visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Reserve-Personnel-Mgmt/IRR/IRR-Resources/