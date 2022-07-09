Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC August Recap

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of August. This month's stories highlight Command Sergeant Major Jorge Escobedo, Antiterrorism Awareness Month, ASC's new interns
    and the 404th Army Field Support Brigade's Change of Responsibility.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, ASC August Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    antiterrorism
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    Monthly Recap

