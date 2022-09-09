Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and Guardians from Holloman Air Force Base join residents from Alamogordo to volunteer in the 31st annual Day of Caring event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. Over 200 volunteers participated in the event by cleaning up houses and property around Otero County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)