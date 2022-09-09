Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Guardians from Holloman Air Force Base join residents from Alamogordo to volunteer in the 31st annual Day of Caring event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. Over 200 volunteers participated in the event by cleaning up houses and property around Otero County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857199
    VIRIN: 220912-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_109215340
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

