Airmen and Guardians from Holloman Air Force Base join residents from Alamogordo to volunteer in the 31st annual Day of Caring event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2022. Over 200 volunteers participated in the event by cleaning up houses and property around Otero County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 16:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857199
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-IP012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215340
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
This work, Holloman volunteers help clean surrounding communities during the Day of Caring, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
