    9th Mission Support Command Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman signs Suicide Awareness Month Proclamation

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    9th MSC Commander Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman speaks to his command about the importance of mental health and checking in on your battle buddies, as he signs the the 9th MSC Proclamation of Suicide Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857198
    VIRIN: 220912-A-GS113-001
    Filename: DOD_109215332
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman signs Suicide Awareness Month Proclamation, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Awareness Month 9th MSC Fort Shafter Flats Hawaii Army Reserve

