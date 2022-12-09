9th Mission Support Command Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman signs Suicide Awareness Month Proclamation

9th MSC Commander Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman speaks to his command about the importance of mental health and checking in on your battle buddies, as he signs the the 9th MSC Proclamation of Suicide Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857198
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-GS113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215332
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
