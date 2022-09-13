Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wounds of a Warrior

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Airlift Wing diversity and inclusion manager, shares his story of physical injury, prescribed narcotic dependency and his fight to change how disabled Airmen are viewed in the Air Force, in honor of Suicide Awareness Month 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Suicide Awareness
    436th Airlift Wing
    Diversity and Inclusion

