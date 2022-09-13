The Wounds of a Warrior

Tech Sgt. Charles Crespo, 436th Airlift Wing diversity and inclusion manager, shares his story of physical injury, prescribed narcotic dependency and his fight to change how disabled Airmen are viewed in the Air Force, in honor of Suicide Awareness Month 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
