    A Saturday at WSMR Arts and Crafts center

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    James Thomas, 49th Wing occupational safety and health specialist, takes his weekly trip down to the Arts and Crafts center on the White Sands Missile Range Garrison, Sept. 2, 2022. Thomas, who has been volunteering at the Arts and Crafts center for 13 years, builds and creates a variety of commemorative plaques, awards, and ceremonial decor for the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

    This work, A Saturday at WSMR Arts and Crafts center, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arts & Crafts WSMR Holloman New Mexico

