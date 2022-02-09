A Saturday at WSMR Arts and Crafts center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

James Thomas, 49th Wing occupational safety and health specialist, takes his weekly trip down to the Arts and Crafts center on the White Sands Missile Range Garrison, Sept. 2, 2022. Thomas, who has been volunteering at the Arts and Crafts center for 13 years, builds and creates a variety of commemorative plaques, awards, and ceremonial decor for the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)