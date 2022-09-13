Army Organic Industrial Base Deep Dive - Scranton

The Army’s Organic Industrial Base – 23 arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that manufacture, reset and maintain Army equipment – provides critical materiel and sustainment support to warfighters across the Joint Force. Through a 15-year OIB Modernization Implementation Plan nested with the Army’s modernization strategy, Army Materiel Command is modernizing facilities, processes and people to bring the OIB into the 21st century, infuse industry best practices and refine human resource management structure to maximize the skills and capabilities of our workforce.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857188
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-FK481-973
|Filename:
|DOD_109215185
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
