Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services celebrates heritage and diversity each month with a mini video series. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Public Sales Contracting Division Chief Carlos Torres speaks on this year's theme "Unidos."
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|857187
|VIRIN:
|220908-D-GQ736-100
|PIN:
|100215
|Filename:
|DOD_109215159
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
