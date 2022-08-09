Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Zoe Orchel 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services celebrates heritage and diversity each month with a mini video series. For Hispanic Heritage Month, Public Sales Contracting Division Chief Carlos Torres speaks on this year's theme "Unidos."

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 15:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857187
    VIRIN: 220908-D-GQ736-100
    PIN: 100215
    Filename: DOD_109215159
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    Hispanic Heritage Month

