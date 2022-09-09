Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 60 people to Cuba

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerts Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel about 40 miles south of Islamorada Sep. 9, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba Sep. 13, 2022.(U.S. Coast Guard video taken by the crew of Station Islamorada)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857185
    VIRIN: 220909-G-G0107-1004
    Filename: DOD_109215088
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

    TAGS

    sector Key West
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    OPSEW
    OVS

