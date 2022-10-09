Reflections of 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, share their memories of 9/11 and its impact, and why it is important that we 'Never Forget.' (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher, Spc. Chase Fitzgerald, Cadet Nicholas Nystedt, Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler and Cpt. Hutton Jackson)