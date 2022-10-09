Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflections of 9/11

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher, Spc. Chase Fitzgerald, 1st Lt. Hutton Jackson, Nicholas Nystedt and Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, share their memories of 9/11 and its impact, and why it is important that we 'Never Forget.' (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher, Spc. Chase Fitzgerald, Cadet Nicholas Nystedt, Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler and Cpt. Hutton Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:41
    9/11
    Twin Towers
    memories
    Patriot Day
    never forget
    September 11

