Reflections of 9/11

Members of the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, share their memories of 9/11 and its impact, and why it is important that we 'Never Forget.' (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher, Spc. Chase Fitzgerald, Cadet Nicholas Nystedt, Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler and Cpt. Hutton Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857184
|VIRIN:
|220910-A-BA877-872
|Filename:
|DOD_109215038
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|READING, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
