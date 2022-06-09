Ample Strike KC-135 refuel of German Tornado Time Lapse

A KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln Air Base, Nebraska, refuels a German Tornado, Sept. 6, 2022, as part of the Ample Strike Exercise. Ample Strike allows the Czech Republic, U.S., Allies and partner forces to maximize interoperability, combat effectiveness and survival awareness while operating in a dynamic and simulated high threat environment through operational and tactical training. Successful partnering activities like this result in progressive relationships and enhanced interoperability and lead to tangible, mutual benefits that improve regional security, access and coalition operations during peacetime, contingencies and crises. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857181
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-JF418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109215030
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PARDUBICE, CZ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
