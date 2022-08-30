Heritage Today - Culture of Connectedness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Their names may not end up in history books, but their accomplishments made us who we are today. They’re the ones who inspired, motivated, and helped us get through life’s toughest moments. And it’s safe to say we’ve been through a lot.



Commanders, Senior NCOs, First-Line Supervisors, First Sergeants, Key Spouses, Chaplains.



You may also simply know them as the people who always have the best stories, who give you a laugh when you need one most, or as someone who’s kept us close, even when we had no choice but to be apart. You may know them as a friend. Or even family. From the shoulder-to-shoulder support they bring to the front lines to the solace they provide behind the scenes, their commitment to care for each other is on a human level. And they’ll go beyond orders and above their call of duty to get it done.